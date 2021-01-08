Rs3b worth of 1347 kanal state land retrieved

RAWALPINDI: The district administration, Rawalpindi, in a crackdown operation on Thursday, retrieved 1347 kanal land in cost of Rs3 billion, located in Mauza Kolian Pare on main Chakri Road.

The land was occupied by private housing societies illegally for the last over 30 years in this regard. The land was owned by Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL). The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar-ul-Haq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mehar Ghulam Abbas Laral and several officials of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) along with police officers retrieved 1347-kanals land.

The market value of retrieved land amounts in approximately Rs3 billion. Two private housing societies were illegally possessed the land of PCBL for 30 years. Assistant Commissioner (AC), Rawalpindi Mehar Ghulam Abbas Laral told ‘The News’ that the land was acquired and owned by (PCBL) in 1989 and was under illegal occupants since then. The land has been handed over to PCBL, he said.