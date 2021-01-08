Providing relief to people govt top priority: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said providing relief to the people was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said this during his visit to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), where he was given briefing on the fluctuations in the prices of essential commodities by the officials of the Statistics Division.

The minister was told that in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, work on ‘Centralized Data Collection’ has been started for the first time. He said that accurately grounded data helps in decision-making in all walks of life and that each ministry should have its own data collection system linked to centralised data.

“Integrated data will provide information on demand, supply, production, reserves, import and export targets, bar coding will also help in curbing smuggling. Every method, including technological manpower, should be used to obtain integrated data,” the minister said.

The minister noted, “Integrated data works to make administrative matters more efficient, can also play a key role in transparency and good governance. The performance of the PBS is impressive. As a teamwork, weekly and monthly monitoring reports on price fluctuations in the general market of essential commodities are helpful in policy making.”

It was informed that the Statistics Division will further enhance the capabilities of its team and bring them up to date with the latest requirements.