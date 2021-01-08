Steps to address climate change issue discussed

LAHORE:To address the issue of climate change beyond 2020 by gathering valuable feedback on targets within the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and to identify opportunities for its successful revision, WWF-Pakistan held a consultative workshop here Thursday.

The aim of the session was to serve as a platform for five sectors, including agriculture, energy, forestry and land use, industries and waste, to share knowledge and experiences on initiatives related to climate change mitigation and create ownership and endorsement for the proposed plans of action.

During his opening remarks, Mohammad Khan Ranjha, Member Production, Planning and Development Department stated that “Climate change resilient practice is a key to sustainable economic growth. A new approach, which looks at Pakistan’s economic system as a whole, including its socio-economic development strategies, is needed to drastically increase climate ambition and meet the resource needs for future generations.”

A detailed description about NDCs that highlighted the significance of engaging stakeholders in the revision process was presented by Nazifa Butt, Senior Manager, Climate and Energy Programme, WWF-Pakistan. She emphasised that national goals cannot be set without the involvement of provincial government departments, academia and the private sector. Dr Qais Aslam, Professor of Economics at a private university, highlighted key economic instruments – such as provision of subsidies, redefining property rights, setting of standards and resource use quotas – that need to be adopted by the government in order to address climate change.

Rafay Alam, environmental lawyer, also moderated a session on the practicality of targets and goals set within the current NDCs. Various government departments highlighted the barriers they face and suggested recommendations for the smooth implementation of climate action plans.

Lastly, Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director, Water, Food and Climate Programme, WWF-Pakistan closed the event by stating that “Pakistan is currently among the top 10 most vulnerable countries in terms of the impacts of climate change; this has led to extreme weather events and natural disasters such as urban flooding, heat waves, rising sea levels, loss of biodiversity and droughts.

Strengthening the NDCs and devising a foolproof strategy for their implementation will not only set the ground to reduce emissions by 20 percent by the year 2030, but will also allow the country to adapt to the impacts of climate change more effectively, not only on a mass scale, but also on an individual level.”

Based on the outcomes of the workshop, WWF-Pakistan will hold similar sessions in Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta to engage government departments, academia, NGOs and individual consultants. The workshops will help to gather feedback on NDCs with fair representation from all provinces of Pakistan.

