PMC’s blacklisting of universities: Foreign medical graduates protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A group of foreign medical graduates surrounded the Pakistan Medical Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday after a number of foreign universities were blacklisted by the medical authority.

“The future of foreign qualified medical students is at stake because of the decisions being made by the PMC,” said one protester at the venue.

The protesters said they fail to understand why these universities have been blacklisted despite being verified by the World Health Organisation.

The flow of traffic on nearby roads was disrupted due to the protest, which escalated as the day progressed. The protesters reportedly hurled stones at the police after which water cannons were used to disperse them. The police also arrested the chairman of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) group and some doctors who were among the protesters. They were later let go, according to the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

Talks were held between the FMG and the PMC, said the deputy commissioner, adding that the PMC has “agreed to accept all valid demands”. A second round of talks will take place at 2pm tomorrow.