Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid has been awarded with the Academic without Border (AWB) project for the establishment of a Centre for Learning Excellence (CLE).

Academic Administrative workshop is being held from January 4 to 12, 2021 is one of the key components of this collaboration.

This workshop is organised in collaboration with the Centre of Learning Excellence (CLE) and the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) at FJWU. This workshop will focus on academic administration [the Head of Departments/ Incharges and emerging leaders] from each of the departments at FJWU.