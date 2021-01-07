tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid has been awarded with the Academic without Border (AWB) project for the establishment of a Centre for Learning Excellence (CLE).
Academic Administrative workshop is being held from January 4 to 12, 2021 is one of the key components of this collaboration.
This workshop is organised in collaboration with the Centre of Learning Excellence (CLE) and the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) at FJWU. This workshop will focus on academic administration [the Head of Departments/ Incharges and emerging leaders] from each of the departments at FJWU.