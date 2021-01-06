close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

6545 arrested

Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that the Lahore police registered 6487 cases and arrested 6545 persons for possessing and displaying illegal weapons during the year 2020. He said that 1534 accused were arrested by City Division, 1327 by Cantt Division, 527 by Civil Lines, 1502 by Sadar Division, 672 by Iqbal Town Division and 583 accused were rounded up by Model Town Division police.

