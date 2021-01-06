close
Wed Jan 06, 2021
Drug addict’s body recovered from Shahdara

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2021

LAHORE: Body of a 35-year-old unidentified man apparently a drug addict was recovered from Shahdara Tuesday. A passerby spotted the body on a footpath in Jia Musa and informed the police; they removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. They also collected forensic evidence and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.

