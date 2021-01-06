Drug addict’s body recovered from Shahdara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Body of a 35-year-old unidentified man apparently a drug addict was recovered from Shahdara Tuesday. A passerby spotted the body on a footpath in Jia Musa and informed the police; they removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. They also collected forensic evidence and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.