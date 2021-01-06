PFUJ holds protest rallies for job security, freedom of press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) staged countrywide protest for the protection of journalists and media workers’ rights and press freedom in the country, which were largely attended by journalists, trade unionists and victim of retrenchment from national radio and state run TV retirees, who have been denied dues by state run TV authorities, says a press release on Tuesday.

While addressing the rallies, former Senate Chairman Nayyar Bukhari, who specially attended the rally in front of National Press club, said present government had worsened living conditions of common man and taking unconstitutional steps by imposing censorship and denying freedom of expression and speech. “Constitution is the supreme authority which cannot be ignored by any government” he said.

PFUJ Secretary General, Nasir Zaidi in his speech, condemned the policies of PTI government for its anti-media policies. “Media, journalist community and politicians are being victimised in the name of so-called 5th generation and hybrid warfare, which is damaging basic fabric of the society” he said.

President National Press Club Shakil Anjum and Secretary General Anwar Raza urged journalist community to forge unity for the rights of journalists and media workers. “We will continue our struggle till the resolution of issues faced by media industry” they resolved.

Former secretary and Member of Federal Executive Council of PFUJ Nasir Malik said owners and government had joined hands to suppress journalist community through financial hardships. “As per reports government have released pending dues of media houses but owners are denying payment of dues to journalists and media workers” he said.

President RIUJ Amer Sajjad Syed said only unity among us will help in resolution of media crisis. Senior journalist and former controller News of national TV Ásmatullah Niazi said state run TV management was using delaying tactics for the payment of dues of retirees of the corporation since 2018.

Javed Siddique of Radio Pakistan demanded restoration and revival of 749 employees of national radio and urged federal minister of Information to intervene in this issue.

Myra Imran, Mubarak Ziab, Fouzia Shahid, Hanif Khan, Izhar Niazi, Aon Sherazi and Ali Akhter also addressed the rally and condemned the government for its anti-media and anti-worker policies, which is damaging the image of the country.