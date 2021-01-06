PM ‘apathetic, indifferent’ to Hazara killings: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apathy and indifference towards the horrific killing of 11 Hazara miners in Balochistan.

In a statement, Marriyum said the families of the victims were protesting, sitting out in the freezing cold demanding justice but Imran Khan was nowhere to be seen.

"Imran calls a meeting over PDM every day but he did not have the compassion to call a single meeting on the Hazara genocide. He should switch on the television so that he may know what is going in the country he has been imposed on as the selected Prime Minister," she said. Marriyum reminded Imran how during the PML-N government he demanded that the prime minister should reach the protest site and meet the aggrieved protesters within 24 minutes. “Is Imran suffering from selective amnesia that he has gone totally quiet over the same issue now?” she asked. She told Imran to go to Machh and console the aggrieved families of the victims.