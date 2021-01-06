Govt’s apathy, security threats: Student hero family not to mark his death anniversary

HANGU: The family members of Aitzaz Hasan Shaheed on Tuesday announced that they would not mark the seventh death anniversary of the martyred student due to the alleged indifferent attitude of the government and the security threats.

Mujahid Ali Bangash and Mujtaba Hasan, the father and brother of Aitzaz Hasan, said that Aitzaz Hasan Shaheed sacrificed his life and saved the lives of hundreds of students while preventing a suicide bomber from entering the school in Ibrahimzai village in Hangu on January 6, 2014. They said that more than 400 students were taking classes at the time of the incident. The family members said that federal and provincial governments had made several promises of compensation to the affected family and facilities to the area but it had not even honoured a single pledge despite passage of seven years. They said that Aitzaz Hasan was a national hero but the family of Shaheed student was being kept deprived of the relief being given to a national hero in the country.