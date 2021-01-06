ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the federal cabinet to take steps for provision of direct relief to the people in view of improved economy.

He gave this direction while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet, which took stock of key national matters and also prayed for the coal mine workers killed in the Machh, Balochistan, incident and for Osama Satti, who was shot dead by the police in Islamabad and the martyrs of Pakistan Army.

Special Assistant for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet on the current corona situation while Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh briefed the cabinet on the state of economy, inflation and the measures to check price hike of commodities.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Chairman Board of Directors of Pakistan Expositors Pvt. Ltd.

The cabinet approved the setting up of a special committee to decide appeals under Section 21 of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013. This committee will be empowered only until amendments to the relevant law are completed.

The forum also approved the appointment of members of Press Council of Pakistan and establishment of an inspection committee to improve the quality of exports from the fisheries sector.

This committee will carry out the duties of inspection of fish processing plants to be set up in the country. The committee comprises representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association.

The cabinet approved the resignation of Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar as Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Energy Development Board and approved the constitution of a selection committee for appointment of a new CEO.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions taken in a meeting of the Committee on Legal Cases held on 31st December 2020. The cabinet also approved the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine by the Ministry of Health to save lives on time.