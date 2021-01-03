Evidence of Israeli, Indian lobbies funding Imran: Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said Imran Khan has taken an ‘NRO’ in the foreign funding case which has been pending for six years.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said there is evidence of Israeli and Indian lobbies funding Imran Khan and if a decision is taken on merit, the politics of Imran Khan and the PTI will end.

The PDM will protest in front of the Election Commission office on January 19 against the extraordinary delay in the foreign funding case, he said, adding that the government is a product of fraud and the PML-N wants to get rid of this government forever. He said the propaganda of the selected government’s spokespersons against the PDM will not affect the movement. “We are moving ahead successfully according to our schedule and will send this government home.”

He said Imran Khan will be prosecuted for treason over Kashmir, adding that the selected government wants to revoke Nawaz Sharif's passport, which shows that they don’t want Nawaz Sharif to return to the country. “Imran Khan is a junior of Trump and after the United States, Pakistan has to get rid of its own Trump,” he said and added that there is evidence of funding by anti-Pakistan lobbies to Imran Khan but that information is concealed by pending the foreign funding case, but the PDM will continue to ask the selectors this question.

He alleged if there is a case of Nawaz Sharif, the decision will be made in a month, but the decision of Imran Khan’s foreign funding case has been pending for six years. “What is the logic and reason for this? He said the SBP report is on the record that Imran Khan opened dozens of bank accounts from which money was coming from abroad and PTI people were squandering money coming from Pakistanis living abroad.

“The PDM wants to see strong national institutions and block all forms of undemocratic interference in democracy,” he said, adding that the nation does not need to be told how the NAB has become a tool of the government and the arrest of Khwaja Asif is meant to weaken the PDM movement. “We are not afraid of such false cases and our movement will not be weakened.”

Ahsan said he is also accused for taking commission of Rs 70 billion for the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project and said the entire cost of the project was spent by China and paid directly to a Chinese contractor. Not a single penny came from China to Pakistan's treasury in this project. He said due to the negligence of the government, the national exchequer lost Rs 122 billion in the LNG case. “Has the NAB taken notice of this? Despite the order of the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court, no notice has been issued on the Peshawar BRT till date,” he said. The amount of corruption committed by this government is unprecedented in the history of the country. This is the first government during which a crisis arose as soon as the wheat crop came because it was smuggled and billions of rupees were earned overnight, but no one has taken notice of it till date.

He said the statements of the minister of Aviation have destroyed the aviation industry of the country. Today PIA routes are being given to foreign airlines. He said people with dual citizenship are included in the cabinet and Imran Khan, who calls himself an image of trust and honesty, didn’t think about it before making his cabinet. He said the selected regularized his house but bulldozed the houses of the poor. “This state is not Madinah but the state of Fascism, the state of corruption and the state of Imrania,” he stated.

Talking about the foreign policy, he said the government has ruined the foreign policy as Saudi Arabia went far from Pakistan and when no one was ready to invest a single rupee in Pakistan, China opened the mouth of the treasury and invested billions in Pakistan but today they are also backing off. The PDM will protest against the Kashmir deal on February 5, 2021 as the fall of Kashmir is the responsibility of the government. Imran Khan will also be tried for treason for making a deal on Kashmir, he stated. When India was sending troops to Kashmir, Imran Khan was staying at his home instead of lobbying in Islamic countries, he claimed.

Answering a question about resignations, he said: “All our members have submitted their resignations to the party leadership. When the decision is taken, none of our members will back out of the decision of the leadership.” He claimed 2021 would be the year of elections in Pakistan and incompetent and corrupt rulers would vanish and the journey of development of 2018 would begin again.

“The PDM has given the prime minister time until January 31, 2021 to resign. On February 1, 2021, the PDM will announce the strategy for a long march. "I condemn the killing of a young man in Islamabad. This government has failed to protect the citizens," he said and added that Imran Khan wants to politicize the national security agencies, but the PML-N will not allow this to happen because it could weaken the defence of the country. If the rule of law and Constitution is weakened, no one will be safe in the country, Ahsan said, adding that Imran Khan calls himself a trustee and under his umbrella, corruption mafias are making billions of rupees.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that whatever decision is taken from the PDM platform, everyone will abide by it. Until there is a stable political system, there can be no economic growth and unless there is a strong economy, the defence will not be powerful.