More digital entertainment platforms stressed

LAHORE: In an interview as the brand ambassador of the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF), Bilal Abbas Khan pointed out how Pakistan needs more platforms based on entertainment.

The Cheekh famed actor appreciates the evolving talents of ambitious, potential filmmakers in Pakistan and points out how the industry could have more potential to grow if there were enough exposure.

Talking about the entertainment industry in Pakistan, the actor said, “Honestly, there aren’t enough digital media platforms in Pakistan. There are a lot of media students who are coming after studying Media Sciences and have a lot of potential but they don’t have the right platforms.”

He added, “At the same time there are a lot of people who don’t have enough exposure or the degree, but they have the creative skill and the platform could give them the right push.”

Being a youth icon, Bilal Abbas Khan is also one of the ambassadors of NASFF and is inspiring students of Media Sciences from different institutions to take part.

Speaking about the platform, he also brings up the issue of some students not being able to afford expensive education but still having immense talent and innovative ideas.

He emphasises how Pakistan's government should support this young talent and give them the spotlight to prove their worthiness and ingenuity.

This way, he says, “We will have versatile directors, producers, content writers, etc. for the state of the art content with versatility and inimitability and more content for the audience to watch and adore.”

His piece of advice for the emerging talent of Pakistan and these brilliant students is to be original, unique, and honest with their work. The actor made it to the top 50 Asian celebrities in the world.

Promotion of art discussed: Lahore Arts Council Executive Director visited the office of Farhan Akhtar, Maj Gen (R) Chairman, Lahore Garrison Education System (LGES), with Alhamra team on Saturday.

The purpose of meeting was to discuss matters of mutual interest and a discussion regarding an MoU for encouraging students regarding visual & performing arts.

Brig Muhammad Javed Shahid, Secretary LGES attended the meeting as well. The secretary added that LGES dates back to 1950 and currently 24,000 students are studying in the campuses equipped with all the facilities.

The chairman appreciated the promotion of art and expressed his determination to make students more creative through an encouragement of their talent. The chairman as well as secretary of LGES expressed their wish to move ahead with a proposed MoU regarding promotion & projection of their students for a greater exposure, access and participation with Alhamra's collaboration.