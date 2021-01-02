Nothing significant decided in meeting: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the "expression on PDM members' faces showed that they did not make any significant decisions during their meeting."

Speaking to Geo News in response to PDM's statements, Shibli Faraz said that the main stakeholder in the assemblies is the PPP, which has still not issued any statements about their resignations.

The minister also said that the "opposition's narrative has been buried," adding that Fazlur Rehman’s threats about staging protests outside the NAB’s office are unconstitutional. “This is just [their] way to threaten state institutions,” Shibli Faraz said and questioned PDM’s intentions to attack the country’s accountability institution.