Lahore top cop Umar Sheikh removed from post

LAHORE: The Punjab government removed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh from his post on Friday.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has been appointed as new CCPO Lahore and a notification to this effect has been issued. According to sources, the decision was taken by the Punjab government over Sheikh’s failure in controlling the crimes.

During his tenure as the CCPO Lahore, Sheikh remained in controversies especially after his statement in the motorway gang rape case. He was then summoned by the Lahore High Court over his controversial statement, however, he had tendered an unconditional apology before the court. Sheikh also had a tussle with former inspector general (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir who had refused to work with him but later Dastagir was removed from the post.

The sources had claimed that the differences had emerged between the two police officers after Sheikh reportedly hurled a taunt at Dastagir during a meeting of Lahore police officials.