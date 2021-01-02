Imran sets health coverage, ending hunger as New Year targets

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday his New Year resolution pertained to provision of universal health coverage to all citizens and launch of a nationwide project to check hunger.

He also said the Chinese development model suits Pakistan the best. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “My New Year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects. One, universal health coverage to all our citizens. Two, we will start our most ambitious nationwide project ‘Koi Bhuka Na Soyay’ (No one should sleep hungry).”

Khan said by the end of the year, these two projects will “move us closer to our goal of making Pakistan a welfare state”. He said universal health coverage had already been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed hope that it would soon be replicated in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said though 2020 was a tough year for Pakistan and for the people across the world because of Covid-19, the government managed it in best manner. “By the grace of God, we fared far better than most. We not only managed to protect our people but also saved them from hunger,” he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Ehsaas programme was effectively providing social security with the health card scheme ensuring proper medical access for poor.

Separately, speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said the Chinese model of development suits Pakistan’s needs the best. “If we can learn from any one country in the world, it is China. Their development model suits Pakistan the best,” he said. “The speed with which China developed in the last 30 years is something we can learn from,” Khan said, adding Beijing had managed to prove that poverty alleviation happens to be the true development.

The Prime Minister said the government was looking for relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan, similar to how China relocated industries to Vietnam. “For this purpose, we have launched special economic zones (SEZs). Next, we aim to convince them to make exports from Pakistan.”

Khan regretted that no government had tried to boost exports in the past 50 years, saying: “This is why we have to go to International Monetary Fund (IMF) when our imports outweigh exports and create a current account deficit.”

He said the government would hold discussions with the Chinese officials on increasing exports in the short term. The Prime Minister regretted that despite Pakistan being an agricultural country the previous governments had ignored this sector. “We are working with China on increasing our productivity and using their technology,” he said, adding: “The next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) includes agricultural sector.” He said 2021 would be a year of economic growth, emphasising that the country was already moving in the right direction as essential industries increased productivity. Referring to the construction sector, Khan said an increase in cement sales was a clear sign that construction activity was on the rise. He said the textile industry too was operating in full capacity for the first time in many years, resulting in a “shortage of labour” in the sector.