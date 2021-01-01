Teenage girl killed by father in Manghopir

In an apparent case of honour killing, a teenage girl was murdered allegedly by her father at their house in Manghopir on Thursday. According to the Manghopir police, 19-year-old Fauzia, daughter of Sher Muhammad, was killed in Noor Din Goth.

Rescuers moved the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. After arresting the deceasedâ€™s father, the police said the suspect had admitted the crime. The police described the murder as a case of honour killing.