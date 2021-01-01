Teenage girl killed by father in Manghopir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In an apparent case of honour killing, a teenage girl was murdered allegedly by her father at their house in Manghopir on Thursday. According to the Manghopir police, 19-year-old Fauzia, daughter of Sher Muhammad, was killed in Noor Din Goth.
Rescuers moved the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. After arresting the deceasedâ€™s father, the police said the suspect had admitted the crime. The police described the murder as a case of honour killing.