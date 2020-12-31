Cop killer arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a suspect for killing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police on Daura Road, near Kohat Road, a few days back. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman told reporters that police and Counter-Terrorism Department jointly worked out the case of the target-killing of ASI Ghani Subhan.