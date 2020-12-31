36 businesses sealed in Lahore over SOPs breach

LAHORE: The district administration remained active in implementing corona SOPs in the City and sealed many businesses here on Wednesday.

Cantt Assistant Commissioner Sakhi Shakir, Assistant Commissioner, Model Town, Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, Assistant Commissioner, Raiwind, Adnan Rasheed and Assistant Commissioner, City, Faisan Ahmed carried out the operations.

DC Mudassar Riaz said the district administration sealed 36 shops and restaurants and imposed fines of Rs 25,000. Assistant Commissioner Sakhi Shakir sealed 17 shops and three restaurants and imposed for overcharging and non-compliance with corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 4 shops in Gulberg and 4 shops on MM Alam Road. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid sealed the second cup coffee company in Valencia. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed along with the teams visited different areas of Tehsil City and sealed 10 shops due to non-implementation of Corona SOPs. Khan LPG Gas, Hussain LPG Gas, Rafiq LPG Gas, Sunny Hayat Salon, Nazir Electronics and Data LPG, AS Event Shop, Chop Chop Work Restaurant and Gourmet Restaurant in Tehsil Cantt were sealed and In Tehsil City, Boat Shop, Same Sweets & Bakers, Raqiq Taza Desi Ghee & Butter, Hafiz Mobile Center, Lala G Mobile and LPG Gas Shop were sealed. Aaron and Excuse Don Burn and others were sealed in Model Town Tehsil. Shops and restaurants violating corona SOPs are being sealed on the instructions of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz.