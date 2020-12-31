Covid-19 claims 13 more lives, infects 1,232 others in Sindh

Thirteen more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 1,232 positive cases have surfaced in Sindh.

As many as 12,940 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday. With the new 13 deaths, the total number of deaths from the viral disease has reached 3,533 in the province. Sindh’s fatality rate from coronavirus stands at 1.6 per cent while the country’s overall fatality rate is two per cent.

In total, 2,347,270 tests have been conducted against which 214,425 cases have been detected in Sindh. However, 194,651 (or 91 per cent) patients have defeated the virus, including 3,501 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 16,241 coronavirus patients are under treatment: 15,500 are in home isolation, 13 are at isolation centres and 728 at hospitals. The condition of 657 patients is stated to be critical, including 78 who are on ventilators.

Of the new 1,232 positive cases, 989 are from Karachi: 448 from District East, 251 from District South, 90 from District Korangi, 77 from District Central, 66 from District West and 57 from District Malir.

Hyderabad has reported 64 new cases, Badin 26, Sujawal 19, Kambar 15, Tando Mohammad Khan 11, Dadu 10, Jamshoro and Naushehroferoze eight, Sukkur seven, Khairpur, Matiari and Thatta six each, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar five each, Shikarpur four, Umerkot three and Larkana two.