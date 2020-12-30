New Year night security plan

LAHORE: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Tuesday chaired meetings to review security arrangements on New Year night, crime control situation and performance of Divisional SPs. Ashfaq Khan said according to the security plan devised by the Lahore police, over 6,000 police officers, including all Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, additional contingents of Dolphin Squads, Police Response Unit and Elite Force will perform duty on New Year night. Over 260 Dolphin teams and 65 vehicles of PRU will be deputed on patrolling at 216 different points of the city. On New Year night, no one will be allowed to involve in any kind of anti-social activities or hooliganism including aerial firing, wheelie and use of firearms to ensure law and order in the metropolis. Lahore police will strictly deal with those violating the law and creating trouble for citizens.