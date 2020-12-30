close
Wed Dec 30, 2020
MoU signed between PIA and NADRA

National

Our Correspondent Â 
December 30, 2020

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The MoU was signed by PIAâ€™s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chairman Nadra Usman Mubeen. Under the memorandum, Nadraâ€™s basic services including online verification services, business process automation and payment gateway services will pave the way for PIA. PIA will not only bring transparency in its internal processes but also provide better services to its customers and travel agents with the help of Nadra services.

