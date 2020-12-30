BISP corruption reference: Controller General Accounts commits suicide

ISLAMABAD: Controller General Accounts Khurram Humayun Tuesday committed suicide after telling his family friends that he was really upset after the NAB filed a corruption reference against him this year.

Rawat police and family sources confirmed that Humayun committed suicide in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“Yes, Khurram Humayun committed suicide,” We also reported this incident in our ‘roznamcha’ for record,” in charge Rawat Police Chowki (Bahria Town Phase VIII) Moeen Afzal told Geo News.

Khurram Humayun was a BS-22 officer and was really upset due to the NAB’s ongoing investigation against him and others for months, said Aziz Nishtar, a family friend.

“In fact, it is the NAB investigation, which caused his death today,” he further said.

Family members also claimed that Khurram was in deep stress due to the NAB’s immense pressure. The NAB is investigating a case of alleged embezzlement of Rs1.657 billion where the BISP top administration awarded an illegal contract to an advertising agency involving the then Chairperson Farzana Raja and some other accused, including Humayun Khurram, in 2009-11.

Asked whether the Bureau caused so much stress to the accused facing corruption investigation that they ultimately took such extreme step, the NAB spokesperson said, “He [Khurram] was not in our custody and was a free man, as we had filed a reference of BISP more than six months before. Now the reference is sub judice. We totally reject the allegations and always believe in performing our duties as per law.” Khurram’s recent communication with family friends and colleagues revealed that he was really upset with the ongoing NAB investigation.

“I hope you [friend] went through my reference...inshallah everything will be fine. Things which are out of human control, cannot be controlled. At least, I am having the best man to lead my case,” Khurram texted his friend on the NAB matter.

“Dear Nishtar, a lawyer friend who studied my case said immediately after being charged, my lawyer should apply to acquit me either in accountability or high court. He said the grounds on which I have been charged are too flimsy. What is your opinion?” Khurram sent a message to another friend. A week before his suicide, Khurram also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Finance stating that he needed help to get rid of this corruption case. “Please find attached a copy of the Interim Reference filed by National Accountability Bureau against Ms Farzana Raja, Ex-Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) & Others. It has been alleged in the reference that BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 amounting to Rs1.647 billion in violation of Public Procurement Rules. It was further alleged that out of the said Rs1.647 billion, business of Rs1.467 billion was awarded to one advertising agency,” Khurram wrote to the secretary Ministry of Finance.

“I, as the former Director General (Finance & Accounts) in the period, have been nominated as one of the co-accused in the Reference. I consulted a law firm and its opinion about the Reference is also attached. I am writing this letter to bring to your notice that I intend to fight this case legally and contest all the allegations raised against me. It is my firm belief that with the help of Allah Almighty I would be able to establish my innocence. As a senior civil servant manning a key position under the Ministry of Finance, it is my duty to bring the above situation in your notice,” he further stated in his letter.

“This will be a legal battle ahead requiring time and devotion. I leave it to the honorable Finance Secretary to decide about the continuation of my services as Controller General of Accounts. In case, it is felt that it is best to disassociate myself from my official responsibilities, I may kindly be sent on three months leave. Please note, I remain committed to serving my country and am confident of clearing my name,” he concluded in his letter whose content was shared by one of his family friends with Geo News on Tuesday. “How about to write a letter to chairman NAB about weakness in the reference,” Khurram sent a text message to his friend last week. “Saleem Mandviwalla did something like that. I further think, I should now take secretary finance into confidence and ask for leave to prepare my defence,” he told his friend further.