FJMU hostel bridge inaugurated: All-out efforts to improve healthcare: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is making the all-out effort to improve healthcare services in Punjab. She stated this after inaugurating a bridge of a hostel of Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Shirin Khawar, Medical Superintendant, Ganga Rama Hospital, Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Project Director Ejaz Shaikh, Chief Warden Professor Dr Noreen Akmal, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I greatly appreciate the Vice-Chancellor, his team and the faculty members for facilitating the students through this bridge. I have a strong personal association with the institution. Connecting the bridge between the hostel and college/hospital costs us around Rs19 million. The graduates of Fatima Jinnah Medical University are serving humanity in Pakistan and the rest of the world. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital holds a unique position in providing special services. Best possible measures are being taken to facilitate medical students. In order to improve health indicators in Punjab, seven new Mother and Child Hospitals are being developed across the province.

Our Maternal Mortality rate is one of the worst in the region hence there is a need to develop Mother and Child Hospitals. The 650-bed state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram shall save the lives of thousands of mothers in Punjab. Café and gymnasium facility shall be provided to hostel students as well very soon. For a healthy life, students must actively participate in sports.