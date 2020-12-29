Imran to visit Karachi in first week of January

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, in the first week of January 2021. According to sources, PM Imran Khan would also travel to Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during his Karachi visit where he is expected to meet PTI officials, as well as leaders of the ruling party's coalition partners.

The premier would also address an event for youth in Hyderabad, the sources added. Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan vowed that his PTI-led government would go after all individuals, including 'sponsored people', who are running a social media campaign against the state institutions alongside foreign agencies. Referencing a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps in Balochistan a day ago in which seven soldiers were martyred, the prime minister said the Pakistan Army was a state institution and, therefore, protecting it was a national responsibility.

"We have to give a befitting response to the anti-military narrative," he said, directing his government to ensure the safety and security of the armed forces and other institutions in Pakistan.