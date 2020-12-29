Man held for killing wife

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife a day earlier in New Karachi. According to SHO Younus Khattak, police arrested a suspect, Kaleem, for allegedly murdering his wife Samiran Bibi at their house. Police claimed that the suspect also admitted his crime.

On Sunday, the body of a woman was found at her house in New Karachi. Police detained the husband after the deceased womanâ€™s brother accused him of his sisterâ€™s murder over a family dispute.

Cylinder explodes

Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and passers-by were shocked by a loud blast evening after a balloon vendorâ€™s gas cylinder exploded. A nearby rickshaw was damaged in the incident, but no loss of life or injury was reported.

The incident occurred near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Chowrangi. Following the explosion, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the scene. However, no loss of life or injury was reported. A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the site. Police said a balloon vendorâ€™s gas cylinder had exploded, causing damage to a rickshaw parked nearby. Bomb experts also reached the site for an investigation.

On Nov 6, a balloon vendor and a minor boy were killed and five children injured after the vendorâ€™s gas cylinder had exploded in Sohrab Goth. The blast had occurred while the vendor was filling balloons. His eight-year-old son was standing next to him, and both of them had died. Two sisters, aged six and seven years, were waiting to buy balloons near the cylinder and had been hurt.