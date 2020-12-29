PDM leaders to meet at Jati Umra on Jan 1

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders to discuss Senate election and by-poll matters among other issues has now been convened at Jati Umra, Lahore, on January 1.

According to sources, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting, while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend the meeting via video link.

Apart from discussing Senate poll and by-election issues, the opposition leaders will also finalise the future course of action with respect to holding protest demonstrations across the country.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz at 1pm, will also consider the matter of resignations of lawmakers as well as the issue of long march.

The 11-party opposition alliance has once again asked Prime Minister Imran Khan “to step down” by January 31 or face the movement’s long march to Islamabad with the aim to “dethrone him”.