No question of compromise on accountability: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the mission of the opposition is to halt the process of accountability but as long as Imran Khan is the prime minister, there is no question of any compromise on accountability.

He stated this while discussing various issues, including political and parliamentary ones, with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan who called on him at Governor’s House. The Punjab governor said it is the democratic and constitutional right of PTI government to complete its term. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that development and prosperity of the people is the mission of the PTI. He said, “After saving the country from economic bankruptcy, today we have put the country on road to economic development. Despite the difficult situation due to Coronavirus, the relief given to the people in every sector, including the business sector, the current government has taken historic initiatives.” He said the agenda of all the protest politics of the opposition is to halt the accountability process in the country but elimination of corruption and transparent accountability is the voice of 220 million Pakistanis and until the last corrupt person is brought to justice, transparent and impartial accountability will continue and Pakistan will get rid of corruption. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal or political agenda, he only wants prosperity of Pakistani people for which New Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsas Program were launched. The people will not be disappointed and they will be given maximum relief in every field, he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers, including officers of Pakistan Army, in a helicopter crash in Skardu and expressed full condolences to the families of the martyrs.