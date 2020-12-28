Quaid’s vision

Last Friday (Dec 25), the nation marked the 144th birth anniversary of our beloved Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. My maternal grandparents had the rare privilege and honour of personally meeting the Quaid in Sibi in February 1948. My maternal grandfather was the then political agent of Quetta and my maternal grandmother’s brother was the then political agent of Loralai. My maternal grandmother had the honour of cooking food for the Quaid.

We lost a great founder and leader of this vibrant land just a year after the creation of Pakistan. If we want to build Pakistan and make it stronger, we must follow our founder’s guiding principles. We must observe rule of law, refrain from wrongdoing and corruption, make education accessible for all, and develop and foster true democratic norms. These were the golden ideals of the Quaid.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore