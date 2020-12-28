Indian army officer charged in Shopian fake encounter case

HELD SRINAGAR: Occupied Kashmir’s police have charged three people, among them an Indian army captain, over their involvement in the fake encounter that led to the killings of three Kashmiri civilians in Shopian in July.

In July, three Kashmiri labourers were killed by Indian occupation forces in Shopian, who claimed they were fighters. After the Indian army admitted wrongdoing, Pakistan called for a judicial inquiry into the murders, terming the occupation army’s admission an “acknowledgement that Indian occupation forces are guilty of war crimes” in the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the police produced a charge sheet in a court against three people. Police said the charge sheet was produced in the court of the principal district and sessions judge of Shopian.

Wajahat Hussain, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the three accused in this case are Captain Bhupinder of 62 Rashtriya Rifles, Bilal Ahmad, resident of Pulwama and Tabish Ahmad, resident of Shopian. The Deputy Superintendent is heading a special investigation team constituted to probe the case.

On tremendous pressure from local as well international human rights organisations, the Indian army on Thursday issued a statement saying that the process of summary evidence had been completed in the Shopian fake encounter.