Islamabad shivers due to chilly winds, fog

Islamabad : Snowfall in the nearby Murree and Galiyat areas caused bitter cold in Islamabad and its outskirts on Sunday.

Chilly winds coupled with overcast weather and dense fog swept through the region in both the daytime and at night forcing people into spending most of their time indoors over the weekend.

Some, however, drove out to drink soup and tea and have snacks and fried fish.

Low gas pressure and gas outages were reported in some areas to the misery of the residents.

According to the Met Office, rain is likely to fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas on Monday morning. It forecast more snowfall in Murree, Galiyat, Swat, Kohistan, and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The weathermen said cold conditions were likely to grip upper parts of the country, while foggy conditions would intensify in plain areas of the country with frost in Potohar region and adjoining areas after the rain.

On Sunday, the Met Office recorded three degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature in Islamabad with 69 per cent humidity and zero degree Celsius as the minimum temperature in the nearby Murree hill station with 70 per cent humidity.