4 killed in Srinagar Highway accident

Islamabad : As many as four people were killed, more than 16 sustained serious injuries in a collision between three vehicles including a coaster, a mini truck and a pickup at Srinagar Highway on Sunday morning.

The passengers who expired on the spot were identified as Gul Khan, 54, son of Noor Mohammad, Alam Jan, 44, son of Jan Mohammad, Naseem Khan, 36, son of Wali Jan and an unknown passenger bearing Patient Control No. 12/20-21361. Three among the injured were reported critical. The road accident happened at 7:25 a.m. on Police Headquarters Chowk.

The people living in the surrounding areas of the scene of the occurrence rushed to the spot of the accident upon hearing the bang of the collision of vehicles while the people passing through the road gathered around the scene and the volunteers started taking out the passengers trapped in the wreckage of the ruined vehicles and shifted them to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The area police and personnel of Rescue 1122 reached the scene and started rescue work.

SP (Industrial Zone) Zubair Shaikh when contacted by this scribe, said, “An accident on Srinagar Highway near Police Line Signal has resulted in the death of three – Naseem Khan, Alam Jaan, Gul Khan – persons all were travelling in the pickup and 16 injured including one seriously injured. All have been shifted to PIMS. The accident happened between coaster BR 868, Van DQ-418, and pickup RS 2171. The pick was going towards mandi, the coaster was going towards Airport from Zero Point and the pickup loader was at the signal. This coaster was going for dropping the shift at Islamabad International Airport and hit the pickup and van while the signal was red. Driver of coaster Wajid Ali has been shifted to the hospital in an injured condition. The homicide Unit is investigating the case. An FIR has been registered at Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad.”