Two dead, 8 injured in Panjgur blast

QUETTA: At least two persons died and eight others sustained injuries in a blast near Aftab Football Stadium in Panjgur district on Saturday. According to police, the blast occurred when people were coming to the stadium.

As a result, two persons died on the spot, while eight others sustained injuries.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The bodies were identified as Hassan Jan and Jan Rahimjan, while the injured were Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Zahid, Jalal, Muhammad Jan, Mehmood, Asad, Muhammad Ali and Murad Saeed. Further investigation is underway.

Youth shot dead

FAISALABAD: A youth was shot dead here on Saturday. Reportedly, Ali Raza of Yousaf Town was allegedly shot dead by Asghar Ali, Ashiq Ali and M Usman when he was crossing a street. The accused managed to flee after killing Ali Raza.

ELECTROCUTED: A prayer leader was electrocuted here. Qari Muhammad Sajid, prayer leader of a mosque of Sohailabad, was electrocuted while cleaning carpets of the mosque.—Correspondent