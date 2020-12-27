Britain braces for battering from Storm Bella

LONDON: Storm Bella was likely to bring severe gales and heavy rain to the UK and Ireland on Boxing Day, forecasters warned.

Winds of up to 70mph were expected in exposed coastal locations of the UK and further downpours are also due, with the Met Office adding 15-25mm is likely to fall in Wales and south-west England, and up to 40-60mm over some hills.

Parts of the country are already sodden after recent wet weather and flooding, with residents in more than 1,300 properties along the River Great Ouse in Bedfordshire advised to leave their homes as water levels rose on Christmas Day. Further rain is expected on Sunday (today) and Monday and the area is one of three under a severe flood warning, meaning a danger to life, along with the Cogenhoe Mill caravan site and Billing Aquadrome Holiday Park, both on the River Nene in Northamptonshire.

Bella, which follows relatively calm and cold conditions across the UK on Friday and early morning snowfall recorded in some areas, has led to the Met Office issuing an amber wind warning, which warns travel could be disrupted, for parts of south Wales and across southern England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind for the whole of England and Wales as well as the far south of Scotland had also been issued and was to be in force from 3pm on Boxing Day.

In addition to the strong winds, the Met Office said a period of heavy rain would affect western and southern areas on Boxing Day. A yellow warning for rain had been issued for parts of Scotland, Wales and much of north and south west England on Saturday, including areas where there has already been flooding from recent downpours.

In Ireland, Met Eireann issued a country-wide status yellow wind and rain warning, in force until 4am on Sunday. As of 5am, England has 78 flood warnings and 99 flood alerts, two flood warnings and five flood alerts are in force in Wales, and seven warnings and 13 alerts have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Bedfordshire Police on Friday “strongly urged” residents living near the River Great Ouse in north Bedfordshire to seek alternative accommodation due to fears of flooding.