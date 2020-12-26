ANF arrests four suspects, seizes 7kg hashish

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspects and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees in separate raids. The ANF Korangi arrested Saleem Khan, son of Afzal Khan, and seized seven kilogrammes (kgs) cof hashish from his possession. According to ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar, the arrest was made when the ANF Korangi conducted a raid on a tip-off in Sohrab Goth. Separately, the ANF personnel conducted a raid at a private courier company in Clifton and foiled a smuggling bid of heroin from Karachi to England. The drugs were concealed in a box of bangles. The ANF, in collaboration with the Maritime Security Agency, recovered 25 kgs of heroin and one kg of hashish. The drugs were hidden in the bushes.Moreover, the ANF team conducted a raid at a bus terminal in Sohrab Goth and arrested three drug peddlers, Shahnawaz Baloch, Fahad Naseer and Abdul Khaliq, and recovered 4.5 kgs of crystal meth from their possession. Cases were registered against them while an investigation is under way.