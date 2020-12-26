Hospitals at regional levels: CM directs authorities to identify land

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start homework, including identification of a suitable land, for the establishment of modern hospitals at regional level in Malakand, Hazara and southern districts.

The chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting regarding the development portfolio and public issues of Malakand region, said a handout.

He said the sites of the hospitals should be easily accessible to people of all the districts of their respective regions.

He also directed the high-ups of the Health Department and Pesco to provide power express lines to the remaining District Headquarters Hospitals of the province on priority basis so that uninterrupted supply of power to these hospitals is ensured for round-the-clock health service delivery to patients.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the ongoing developmental schemes in the regions. The chief minister also issued directives to the authorities concerned to resolve various issues being faced by people in various areas. Most of the issues identified by the MPAs were related to health, education, clean drinking water, irrigation, electricity and road infrastructure.

Briefing the meeting about the developmental portfolio of various districts of the region, it was stated that 28 different schemes with a total cost of Rs4 billion had been reflected in the Annual Development Programme for Malakand, 46 schemes worth Rs8 billion for district Buner, 28 schemes worth Rs3 billion for district Shangla, 35 schemes worth 6 billion for district Chitral, 46 schemes worth Rs11.5 billion for Lower Dir and 40 schemes with a total cost of Rs12.00 billion have been reflected in the current ADP for Upper Dir.