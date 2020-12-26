Fazlur Rehman, Maryam turn down proposal to hold grand dialogue

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/ LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Friday turned down the proposal to hold grand dialogue.



Talking to media in Dera IsmaIl Khan, Maulana Fazl said that all opposition parties are united on one platform and their demands are prime minister’s resignation and free and fair elections. He said that any personal opinion of any opposition leader should not be construed as PDM’s stance. He said that Functional League was B-team of establishment whose people are performing duties designated to them. He added that Shahbaz Sharif was a prisoner, so anyone can meet him but such things cannot influence standpoint.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz asserted that the PDM would not enter into any kind of negotiations with the government amid calls for a dialogue. Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the PML-N leadership backs PDM's decision to avoid holding talks with the government, adding that "mini or grand dialogues hold no importance".

"We will not give this fake and puppet government an NRO, this is the nation's decision," Maryam maintained. The development comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Functional secretary-general Muhammad Ali Durrani met PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Durrani said that once a series of resignations begins, the move will be detrimental for democracy and the country in general. Durrani said that the country's current situation demands a "grand dialogue" and that supremacy of the Constitution is a fundamental need for Pakistan.

The PML-F leader had said that if the government and the Opposition do not wish to hold talks, it further necessitates the need to hold a dialogue. "Track II dialogue is the need of the hour," he said, adding: "These dialogues do not get exposed, their results do."

He said that whether it is the government or the Opposition, "the wiser people" among both do wish to hold a dialogue. "Every thinking man knows that a conflict is not in the interest of Pakistan [...] we have not come here to antagonise anyone," Durrani said.

He went on to say that the party leadership wishes both the government and the Opposition to go to the parliament and hold talks. "In this conflict, not only will the loser have lost, but the winner too will gain nothing." "We are fully prepared for Track II dialogue," he added.