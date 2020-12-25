Two robbers arrested after encounter

LAHORE:A Dolphin Squad team on Thursday arrested at least two suspected robbers after an encounter. Three suspects were busy looting citizens after setting up a picket near Begum Kot. They had looted three citizens. Three calls at 15 were received for help. On the call, a Dolphin Squad team responded. On seeing the police team, an exchange of firing ensued between the robbers and the police. Two robbers received bullet injuries and were arrested. The third robber managed to flee.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Bagga and Dilawar. They conducted snatching bids at Metro Station, Farkhabad and Shahdara More. Police recovered 16 mobile-phones, cash, illegal weapons, bikes and other things. Police claimed that the suspects were history sheeters and have been involved in many criminal cases. They have been shifted to Mayo Hospital.

ABDUCTION BID FOILED: A bid to abduct a minor had been foiled by Dolphin Squad in Shalimar. M Hussain, father of the victim, registered a case before the police that he had been living in a rented house in Shalimar. On the day of the incident, his wife was going to a bazaar when an unidentified suspect snatched his son from her and tried to flee. She started making hue and cry and nearby people captured the suspect and informed the Dolphin Squad.