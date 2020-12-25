Opp’s politics is nothing but chaos, disorder: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Governor Ch Sarwar at Governor House here on Thursday.

The governor speaking on the occasion said the government would complete its constitutional term. All plans of opposition from A to Z will flop. PDM parties are not on one page, everyone has their own page, the governor said.

Nadeem Chan discussed political and governmental issues with the governor. Sarwar said that the PDM, which dreamed of overthrowing the government, are unable to understand what to do because people are not with the opposition.

They stand with the government and its policies. Anarchy based politics is being rejected by people. Ever since PTI came to power, the opposition has been making plans against the government but all its plans from A to Z will flop. Their rallies are the reason for the spike in Corona cases. In the senate elections too, PTI will have a clear victory. The government will not back out of its principled position. The agenda of the opposition’s protest politics is nothing but chaos and disorder, the governor said.

Nadeem Chan said that the agenda of the political opponents to destabilise the country will fail. There is no threat to the government from the protests of the opposition and PTI will complete its term, he added.

Meanwhile, congratulating the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, the governor said that Pakistan is the guardian of the rights of all minorities. We believe in religious tolerance. All minorities are given freedom as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. Our minorities have always played a part in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he said. Governor approves several summaries: Governor Ch Sarwar in his capacity as Chancellor has approved several summaries regarding affairs of various public sector universities of Punjab.

A spokesperson to the governor said that Governor/Chancellor has approved adoption of Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018 and Punjab Regularisation of Service (Amendment) Act 2019 vis-à-vis regularisation of contract employees of the University of Gujrat. The governor also appointed Dr Zahoor ul Hassan, Professor of Biochemistry, University of Sargodha as Pro Vice Chancellor of the same university. He also approved the members for the Academic Council of Kohsar University Murree.