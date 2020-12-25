PM Imran Khan striving to materialise Quaid’s dream: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah liberated the Muslims of sub-continent from the shackles of slavery and the Pakistani nation can never return his beneficence.

This was stated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a message issued on Thursday in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The CM said the Muslims of the sub-continent materialised the dream of an independent country under the resolute leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. A statesman like him is born after centuries and it is sanguine that no lust or fear could deter Quaid-e-Azam from his task of creating a separate homeland for the Muslims.

He wanted to establish a welfare state for the Muslims on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and equal justice for all. PM Imran Khan is striving to materialise the dream of Quaid-e-Azam. With the cooperation of people, Pakistan will emerge as a true welfare estate, he added.

He said the slogan of unity, faith and discipline guarantees national unity and the country can be transformed as a true welfare state by following Quaid's golden principles. Today, we should pledge to strive for making the country great, he added.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here the CM has said his condition has further improved and he is taking rest according to doctors’ advice and performing important matters from home. The CM thanked people for their prayers as his family has tested negative. The people should follow SOPs and public meetings are not suitable in prevailing circumstances as we should save public lives because the situation is critical, he added.