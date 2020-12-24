Sepoy embraces martyrdom in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 22-year-old valiant soldier, Sepoy Mukhtiar embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire with India troops on Wednesday.

The Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Meanwhile, Havaldar Shoaib embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire with terrorists as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in Silak Kaur, Awaran, Balochistan. A terrorist killed and another apprehended. Cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment recovered from hideout.