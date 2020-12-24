Emerging technologies

Islamabad : The state-of-the-art technology platform, Rinstra, Pakistan’s first digital platform, with content including, comedy, thriller, music, cooking and candid celebrity talk shows, written and directed by renowned names of the industry including Haseena Moin, Mehreen Jabbar, Shah Yasir, Imran Mehboob, Erum Binte [aa1] Sahid [aa2], Farheen Chaudhary, Sohail Javed, Sadia Jabbar and many more featuring established and the upcoming talent of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion of launch, chairman and co-founder, Rinstra Technologies Dr. Adil Akhtar said, “This is a milestone for Pakistan, as it will enable the true creativity of the people in the emerging technological era. A person with an idea or creative skill can now impact the narratives of the media on his or her own. Artists and creative minds are ambassadors of Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy; our multi-faceted technology platform will provide opportunities to the current and upcoming talent in multifaceted forms. Rinstra’s feature of on-demand premium content will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to emerging and established content creators in the country.

Pakistan’s media professional, Amir Jahangir, chief executive officer of Rinstra Technologies, said that, “Rinstra is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming, will prove to be a milestone for the media industry in Pakistan; he further said, “It will be a pivot for the industry, where the content creators will start taking charge of their content by discovering, creating, showcasing, and monetising.”

This will create a new breed of media-preneurs in the country, which can change the narrative and storytelling techniques in the country.