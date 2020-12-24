Speakers call for increasing awareness on air pollution

Islamabad : Experts at a webinar held on Wednesday called for elucidating newer efforts to increase awareness, foster connectivity and implement solutions in developing countries on air pollution and work with partners in the Global South to chart the way forward for this decade.

The webinar titled ‘Air Quality under South-South Cooperation: What Works for Developing Countries, through the Lens of Science, Technology and Governance?’ was jointly organised by COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

This webinar was 9th webinar of CCCS Webinars Series and started with the welcome remarks of Head CCCS, Ambassador Shahid Kamal who talked about importance of Air Quality research for policy formulation, followed by message of Dr Raheel Qamar, Head of Science and Technology, ICESCO.

The webinar was moderated by Hassan Sipra, Senior Research Officer, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

Scientists from different regions of world talked about crises of poor air quality and health issues especially in global south countries.

Emphasising on health issues mediated from poor air quality, they observed that to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, clean air plays very important role in the context of, SDG 3 Good Health, SDG 7 Clean Energy, SDG11 Sustainable Cites and SDG13 Climate Action.

Scientists talked about research in the area of air monitoring, developing countries and even developed world are lacking research in this area. Scientific and evidence-based knowledge is very important for policy formulation.

Experts showed interest to conduct collaborative research projects with CCCS Network institutions in addressing the issue of air pollution.