Boys clinch top positions in BA/BSc exams

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Boys clinched top positions as Gomal University announced the annual results of Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science (BA/BSc) examinations here on Tuesday, said a press release said.

In BSc Part-II, Abdi Abbas of Government College No.2 Dera Ismail Khan got 476 marks out of 550 and clinched the first position.

Muhammad Saeed of Government College No.3 Dera Township Dera Ismail Khan obtained 476 marks and Ghazala Atta of Government College No.3 for Girls while obtaining 467 marks out of 550 marks stood second and third respectively.

The press release said that Shakila Naz, a student of Superior College Sahiwal, obtained 444 out of 550 marks and got first position.

Faisal Imran of the Superior College Sahiwal obtained 438 and Yasir Ahmad of Azad College obtained 429 out of 550 marks in Arts group clinching second and third positions respectively.

The pass percentage of the BSc Part-I was 74.22 while that of BSc Part-II was 72.59.

The pass percentage of BA Part-I was 63.80 and 60.43 in Part-II respectively.

The results were announced at a function organized by the Examination department at the main campus. Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad congratulated the position holders and announced prizes for them.