3 top officers reshuffled

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers Monday. According to the notification, Wajihullah Kundi, Secretary Excise & Taxation, and Waqas Ali, Secretary I&C (Services and General Administration Department), replaced each other. Nadeem Mahbub, Secretary Management & Professional Development Department, has been transferred and posted Secretary Higher Education Department, relieving Irum Bukhari, Additional Chief Secretary of additional charge of the post.