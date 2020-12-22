New virus strain leads to UK travel bans

LONDON: With Britons already locked down for Christmas due to an “out of control” coronavirus strain, the sense of isolation deepened when countries imposed travel bans, providing a glimpse into the looming chaos of a disorderly Brexit.

France’s decision on Sunday to prevent freight travelling through the key port of Dover caused chaos on the surrounding roads and raised fears of food shortages over the Christmas period—in a stark sign of what to expect should Britain leave the EU without a deal in 10 days.

Road signs near the Channel port, through which 10,000 heavy goods vehicles pass each day, on Monday urged people to go home, saying that the French border is closed.

France’s snap decision, which is initially set to last for 48 hours, caused Britain to bring forward “Operation Stack”, the contingency plan drawn up to deal with anticipated freight tailbacks on roads around Dover in the event of a no deal Brexit.

“Whereas all other countries have allowed hauliers... the French went slightly further and said that hauliers shouldn’t cross either,” transport minister Grant Shapps told Sky News on Monday. Shapps reassured Britons that hauliers “anticipate” disruptions and that food supplies were not immediately threatened. The government also said the travel bans would not affect vaccines. “Virtually all of the vaccine comes by container and there are good supplies in the meantime, so this won’t have an impact on the vaccination programme,” said Shapps. Germany, Russia, Canada, Italy, Chile and Argentina are among other countries to announce flight bans to and from the country. Britain had looked to have turned the corner in its attempt to quell the virus, with the rollout of a vaccine and falling case rates. But the emergence of a new strain has thrown the government’s plans into disarray, just as it reaches the crunch finale of talks with the EU.