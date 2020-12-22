LWMC takes over Turkish companies’ vehicles, workshops

LAHORE:In a late night operation, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) confiscated a fleet of specialised vehicles, workshops and other equipment of its two Turkish contractors here on Monday.

Following the operation, Turkish waste management companies Albayrak and OzPak held a press conference on Outfall Road and declared the LWMC operation illegal and against the spirit of international and diplomatic norms. They said after serving side by side with the LWMC and after spending Eids and other occasions in field during the past nine years, Turkish companies have been grossly mistreated by its client.

They alleged that LWMC officials along with police force harassed and kicked out employees and staff of workshops of the companies on late Sunday night. “During the operation, the police force allegedly manhandled the Pakistani and Turkish staff and forcefully asked them to leave the premises at 3am, they said, adding the police confiscated their personal belongings and deleted photos and videos of the incident from their personal mobile phones. They blocked the entrance and exit points of the workshop. The workshop staff got anxious and asked the LWMC employees and the authorities that where would they go at night. The officials, including the members of the city district government and the police, replied that it was not their concern,” they alleged.

Moreover, when Project Coordinator Albayrak Cagri Ozel reached the spot, he was allegedly manhandled and misbehaved. The police force barred him from entering the workshop, confiscated his mobile phone and deleted photos and videos of the incident. They cut the CCTV camera connection at the workshops and wasted their footage, they alleged.

The names of Turkish companies written on the vehicles and in workshops were erased with black spray, they said. Albayrak and Ozpak have decided to raise the issue at the embassy and foreign ministry levels. The Turkish companies are reaching out to Turkish Embassy, Turkish Consulate and Turkish Foreign Ministry to respond to the gross violation of the Lahore Waste Management Company, they announced.

Turkish contractors have said that the behaviour of the LWMC and police force was aggressive and disheartening for both the Pakistani and Turkish employees. They expressed dismay that ever since 2011, the LWMC had been chanting the slogans of brotherly relations between Turks and Pakistanis. Despite availability of high court stay order with Turkish companies, the LWMC took an aggressive step by attacking the workshops, they said, adding the contractors and the client company had the options of Dispute Resolution Committees and international arbitration, instead the LWMC chose the path of violence. They said Turkish companies in their letters had asked the LWMC to take over the workshops and field areas in phases but instead of replying to these letters, the waste management company surprisingly attacked the workshops. They said as per the contract between the LWMC and Turkish companies was supposed to be completed on 31 December.

On the other hand, LWMC in its press release said that Lahore waste management company is all up and alert to provide best possible cleanliness arrangements in the city. The chief minister gave standing instructions to clear the entire backlog before 25 December. Both of the international contractors shared their disengagement plan and with the mutual consultation and consent of the Turkish contractors, LWMC took over the machinery.

It said LWMC will be managing all the workshops, including Outfall Road, Sikandaria, Valencia and workshop near Children's Hospital. In order to provide a clean environment to the citizens and to clear all the backlogs on priority basis, LWMC continues the cleanliness operation with the help of this machinery.

As per the contract with the Turkish contractors, all the machinery at the end of the agreement is owned by LWMC. Furthermore, according to the letter issued by NAB, this machinery will also remain with LWMC. In the statement, LWMC CEO said that all officers and staff of the company are active in the field day and night and no effort will be spared in cleaning the city.

The department will ensure effective and exceptional cleanliness arrangements in the city and will clear the entire backlog before December 25. He stated, “Over the past eight years, Turkish contractors have introduced us to modern sanitation systems and for that we are very thankful to them. As a gesture of goodwill, LWMC will also hold a farewell for our Turkish contractor brothers. Moreover, a LWMC spokesperson said citizens should also cooperate with the department and reduce waste. In case of any waste related complaint citizens can use LWMC helpline 1139 and Clean Lahore app.