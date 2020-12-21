'Money laundering investigation': Held Kashmir ex-CM Farooq Abdullah’s assets seized

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated assets worth Rs118 million of former occupied Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in what his National Party says is an “attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to political aspirations of the Kashmiri people”.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the investigating agency is probing financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and has pressed similar charges against a few others as well. The agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in occupied Jammu and Srinagar.

In October this year, the ED had last questioned the National Conference leader in connection with the case, kicking up a political storm as parties called it a vendetta against the formation of an alliance to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Abdullah, a sitting MP in the Lok Sabha, had been detained for more than seven months by the Indian government since it scrapped held Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status. He was released in March.

The National Conference termed the attachment of Farooq Abdullah’s properties “political vendetta meant to settle a political score”. In a joint statement, party members Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, Mohammad Shafi, AR Rather, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf, Mubarak Gul, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, and Qamar Ali Akhoon lambasted the series of attacks on the party leadership.

They said such acts were unwarranted and unjustified. “There is no evidence worth the name on record to justify the order of attachment of the properties. These assets had been acquired decades back, and there is no justification why these should be attached.

“It is nothing except political vendetta and an attempt to silence the leadership and dissuade it from voicing support to political aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” the NC leaders added.