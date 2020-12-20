Marriyum wonders why NAB, FIA ignore PTI govt corruption

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday censured the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inaction over revelations made by the petrol inquiry board and Rs122 billion robbery in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, she said how come the NAB chairman can turn a blind eye to looting of the public money in LNG import. Why the faces of wheat and flour thieves of Rs225 billion were invisible to NAB and the FIA, she asked. She wondered why the accountability and investigation agencies were not catching the perpetrators of Rs400 billion sugar theft and Rs500b corruption in medicines sector.

Marriyum questioned why NAB and FIA were keeping mum over huge corruption in the billion tree tsunami project. Rs126-billion embezzlement in Peshawar BRT and faces of those guilty of it were invisible to NAB and the FIA, she added.

She wondered that NAB and the FIA could not see the faces of the absconders in the 23 illegal foreign funding accounts, helicopter, and Mallam Jabba cases. She said that for the last two-and-a-half years, there had been hoopla about corruption, and whenever the courts asked for proof, the PTI regime and its slave institutions, NAB and FIA, fled from the backdoors of the courtroom.