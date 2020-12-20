Fawad, Rohail hit tons for Shaheens

ISLAMABAD: Consistent Fawad Alam (139) and talented Rohail Nazir (100) smashed centuries to lead Pakistan Shaheens to a comfortable position at the draw of stumps on the penultimate day in the four-day tour match against New Zealand A in Whangarei (New Zealand) Saturday.

Shaheens reached 318 for 9 at close, enjoying an overall lead of 286 with a wicket in hand.

Both put on 215 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue Shaheens that were left struggling at 64-4. Fawad hit 11 boundaries during his 233-ball knock, leading from the front skipper Rohail got to his 100 from 164 balls smashing 11 fours and two sixes in the process.

For New Zealand, pacer Matt Henry (5-52) and Michael Rae (3-75) were the pick of the bowlers.

“We were under pressure after losing four wickets earlier. Together with experienced Fawad we managed to rescue the innings and made possible that whatever mistakes we have committed we are not going to repeat these,” Rohail said.

Shaheens’ captain said he was confident that with Fawad he would be in a position to play long innings and we have succeeded in that. This innings would definitely help me gain confidence for international matches.”

Fawad said he was delighted to play long innings and get a partnership of over 200 with Rohail.

“We made all possible efforts to stay long at the wicket and succeeded in that. Anything over 250 is never been an easy target for the team playing fourth innings. We have succeeded in raising a good target for the New Zealand A to chase,” Fawad said.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens 194 all out in 73 overs (Azhar Ali 58, Ammad Butt 27; Ed Nuttall 5-54, Nathan Smith 3-29) and 318-9 in 94 overs (Fawad Alam 139, Rohail Nazir 100, Azhar Ali 29; Matt Henry 5-52, Michael Rae 3-75). New Zealand A 226 all out in 82.2 overs Rachin Ravindra 70, Cam Fletcher 57, Nathan Smith 40; Mohammad Abbas 4-40, Amad Butt 3-22, Yasir Shah 3-54).